Demo team moves in on hospital precinct

A THIRTY tonne excavator will be brought in to demolish buildings at St Andrew's Private Hospital to make way for a $64 million redevelopment.

Workers began demolition this week to remove the main entry and day surgery areas.

If all goes according to schedule, the front entry concrete awning will disappear within the next three weeks along with the stairs and pedestrian ramps.

An 80 tonne piling rig will be used to drill in from the southern side of the development site and continue toward Pring St onto the building pad.

The development, which includes adding a new maternity unit, a 21 rehabilitation ward, a new emergency centre and an extra 81 beds, requires 242 bored piles to be drilled and set.

To keep up, workers will need to drill in 10 to 12 piles every day.

St Andrew's CEO Chris Went said the redevelopment would set firm foundations to support increased private health care services across the Ipswich and West Moreton areas.

The major hospital expansion will create 300 new health jobs and hopefully attract the region's top specialists, St Andrew's Hospital CEO Chris Went has previously said.

Despite adding new operating theatres in 2012, St Andrew's Private Hospital - first opened in 1909 and now owned by Ramsay Health Care - has been at capacity for some time, particularly in the past couple of years.

It took less than 12 months for the hospital's board to approve the expansion project pitch and push the plans through Ipswich City Council.

As part of the redevelopment, a new multi-deck car park will also be built along with an expanded reception area and retail support space.

The new emergency centre will be the first private-owned such facility in this corner of south east Queensland and will likely relieve pressure on the public hospital.

A new intensive care unit will support the emergency centre and expanding surgical services with the addition of two new operating theatres while a dedicated gymnasium will increase rehabilitation services.

Delivering health services is a major issue across Ipswich with the public hospital system undergoing a major shake-up to ensure it can cope with the rapid predicted population expansion.

Ipswich's population has just passed 200,000 and is expected to reach almost 600,000 within the next 15-years.

Construction on the St Andrew's Private Hospital expansion is expected to be finished by the end of 2018.