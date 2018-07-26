Celeb pals share support for Demi Lovato

DEMI Lovato's friends have sent out messages of support and love following her overdose with her ex boyfriend, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama said to be "utterly devastated".

Ruby Rose, the Jonas brothers and Lady Gaga have all sent messages to the Cool for the Summer singer.

Valerrama, who Lovato dated for six years, was said to be "shocked" by the news.

"He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn't prepared for this," a source close to the couple told People.

"He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him."

"He has always cared deeply for her and they truly remained friends after they broke up," the source continued.

"Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future. He's the love of her life and vice versa."

Lovato, who was hospitalised yesterday after suffering from an overdose, is currently in a stable condition.

Sources told TMZ that heroin was not the drug she overdosed on.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support," Lovato's rep said in a statement to Variety.

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and Kevin Jonas in Disney’s Camp Rock. Picture: Supplied

Lovato has received an outpouring of support on social media.