Deluge will push up prices at the counter

WEATHER HIT: In the salad aisle, there are two markets for lettuce, from top quality that is expensive, to the cheaper, weather-affected offerings.

TORRENTIAL rains, causing damage to soil and crops in the Wide Bay and Burnett regions, have caused the slowing of some fresh fruit and vegetable supplies to the Brisbane Produce Market, which will have a flow-on affect to the prices paid when at the counter.

Fresh produce is sourced from across Australia with ample stocks of quality Asian vegetables, asparagus, beetroot, brussels sprouts, cabbage, eggplant, fennel, leeks, parsnips, snow peas, silverbeet, mushrooms, onions and pumpkin from other regions at great value-for-money.

Broccoli is weather affected and although reasonably priced, it's of mixed quality.

Keep your broccoli flowerets dry and place them in a plastic bag in the refrigerator where they should store for up to five days.

Expect to see prices rise on already firmly priced cauliflower, capsicum, carrots, squash, sweet corn, zucchinis, potatoes and sweet potatoes with digging and harvesting hampered by mud-soaked paddocks and what have been tropical rain deluges.

There are many varieties of lettuce to choose from, including crisphead, iceberg, cos, red velvet and loose leaf, and all should be selected when they are firm and heavy for their size for the best storage and eating.

Once cheap tomatoes have risen sharply in price and are expected to rise in price further.

Avocados are more expensive than usual.

However, you will still find value-for-money mixed leaf salad, cucumbers, eshallots and most herbs, with the exception of firmly priced basil and parsley.

Get choosier with your berries this week, with cheap blueberries losing some of their great taste from previous weeks, raspberries at firm prices and cheap Sunshine Coast-grown strawberries struggling with quality while the expensive Stanthorpe-grown punnets are eating well.

The best buys for price and quality are navel and blood oranges and also the New Zealand grown Kiwifruit.

The last of the quality, farm-fresh pink lady and royal gala apples are still on the shelves at firm prices but you will also pick up the last of the green-skinned granny smiths, which have a more acidic taste and are the best choice for cooking.

Expect to pay firm prices for bananas, lemons, USA-grown grapes, all melons, which are mainly grown in the Bundaberg region at this time, pears, pineapples and stonefruit.

Limes, figs and passionfruit are on Your Local Fruit Shop's shelves but they are expensive.