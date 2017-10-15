Dell Pears: Ipswich's unsung hero

THERE are some remarkable people in our community. Most of them go unrecognised, uninterested in being public figures.

Instead, they toil away in whatever organisation they have found an interest in and provide selfless time and energy ensuring the organisation functions for the betterment of its members.

Take, for example, Delvine (Dell to her friends) Pears of Silkstone.

Born and bred in Ipswich, this 87-year-old has given herself to a number of organisations for almost five decades. In that time she has not sought any publicity. In fact, she wasn't keen for anything to be written about her in this column.

Her story of selfless endeavour should not be swept under the carpet and forgotten. Dell has given of herself for the betterment and caring of others.

After finishing her schooling at Silkstone State School, she looked after her invalid and sick father.

Dell married her husband Arthur after the Second World War and they enjoyed married life for 14 years until he passed away as a result of his war service in the navy. Dell and Arthur had two children, both of whom attended Silkstone State School and Bremer High.

Following Arthur's death in 1972, Dell joined the War Widows Guild and the Ipswich Legacy Widows Group.

Dell has been very active in both groups for the past 44 years and continues to be involved. She has held the position of secretary of the Ipswich Legacy Widows group for 40 years. From both these groups Dell has gained many lifelong friendships and shares many happy memories of attending functions, lunches and outings with these friends.

During the time her children were attending school, Dell served on the Parents and Citizen's (P&C's) Associations at both Silkstone State and Bremer High schools. She also served on the schools tuckshop committees.

But her community service didn't start and finish in these organisations. For the past 45 years, Dell has delivered meals through Ipswich Meals on Wheels. In the beginning, she had a stint working in the kitchen helping to prepare the meals for delivery but soon was on the road taking meals to their clients.

Dell is also treasurer of Meals on Wheels and continues to this day to work in that capacity as well as continuing to deliver meals.

Dell's other passion was the Girl Guide movement. Her involvement with guiding stretches back almost five decades, holding positions in the movement as a Guide Leader, secretary, parents committee and maintains her commitment to guiding to this day as part of the Baden Powel (BP) Guild.

Dell is a shining example of the ideals of "community service". She is a quite achiever, someone who enjoys helping to make community life easier for others. It is the satisfaction of doing something and meeting others that is the fuel driving Dell.