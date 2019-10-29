Menu
Environment

WATCH: Delivery rider’s shocking bike path move

by Jesse Kuch
29th Oct 2019 10:49 AM
A CYCLIST has shared vision of a food delivery driver riding on the Bicentennial Bikeway in Brisbane's inner-city.

Heath Carney captured the vision on the bikeway opposite the Regatta Hotel in Toowong on Monday afternoon on his way home from work.

 

This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney
"On the ride home this afternoon, there was a food delivery dude riding his motorbike on the Bicentennial Bikeway. I had words," Mr Carney tweeted.

"Our conversation wasn't that nuanced. He told me to f*** off, I kept riding."

Brisbane City Council rules state only bicycles, walkers, skateboards, scooters and rollerbladers can use the city's shared bikepaths.

 

This delivery rider was filmed using Brisbane's Bicentennial Bikeway on October 28. Picture: Heath Carney
Electric-powered scooters, skateboards and bikes are also permitted, but must keep to below 25km/h.

bikeways caught on camera cyclist dangerous driving delivery driver

