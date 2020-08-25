Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck driver who struck and killed a pedestrian has been sentenced.
A truck driver who struck and killed a pedestrian has been sentenced.
Crime

Delivery driver who killed Brisbane mother makes tearful plea

by Danielle Buckley
25th Aug 2020 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A delivery driver who killed a Brisbane mother when he ran a red light has made a tearful plea to a court saying he wishes he could turn back time.

Tsung-Lin Tsai, 47, had finished his 12-hour shift and was two minutes from his home when he drove through the traffic light about 10.25am on March 18 last year.

At the same time Drewvale mother Sui Ching Yip, 49, had just finished her grocery shopping and was walking across the busy intersection of Beaudesert and Nottingham roads at Calamvale.

She was hit by Tsai's white Isuzu truck at almost 80km/hr and thrown 10 metres, dying on the road and leaving behind a young son and husband.

Mrs Yip's husband sat in Brisbane District Court this morning as Tsai was sentenced for the accident that had "changed everybody's life".

The court heard Tsai, who pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle, was not speeding but had a "significant period of a loss of concentration" and missed several cues.

The traffic light had been red for 14 seconds and he had driven past a bank of five cars which had stopped in another lane for the light and pedestrians to cross.

In the wake of the accident Tsai, a devout Buddhist, locked himself in his room for three weeks and has not got behind the wheel of a truck since.

Barrister Rob Carroll said the father of two had suffered weekly flashbacks and PTSD.

Through a Taiwanese translator, Tsai read a tearful letter asking the court to give him a chance for his family's sake and describing how all he can do now is "hope time could go backwards".

Judge Paul Smith said Tsai had made significant contributions to the community through his charity work and donations.

"That's what makes these difficult sentences because otherwise it seems to me you're a decent person," Judge Smith said.

Despite his co-operation with police and clear remorse, Judge Smith said actual custody was called for and sentenced Tsai to serve three months of a two-year jail sentence behind bars.

"Any sentence I impose on you today won't bring the victim back to life, and it won't entirely stop your suffering because you'll think about this every day," Judge Smith said.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks qld road roll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief’s $700 Honduran cigar swindle

        Premium Content Thief’s $700 Honduran cigar swindle

        News An Ipswich man’s crime spree included snatching some very expensive foreign cigars

        TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        Premium Content TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        News The Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster has grown to 10 people. One positive...

        Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

        Premium Content Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

        News NEW rules are restricting visits to aged care facilities in the Lockyer Valley and...

        Lockyer woman's Ice Break bong spotted by visiting cops

        Premium Content Lockyer woman's Ice Break bong spotted by visiting cops

        Crime A WOMAN who was ‘having a bad day’ advanced towards police, swearing and screaming.