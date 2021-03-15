Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Mar 2021 1:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PIZZA delivery driver has been left shaken after he was carjacked and assaulted at Hermit Park.

About 8.40pm, a Pizza Riviera delivery driver was dropping off an order at Marks St when a man approached the Toyota Rav-4 he was driving.

Police said the delivery driver reached across to the passenger side of the car to grab some pizzas and was assaulted as he tried to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the driver's seat and took off.

Police were called about 9pm and took a statement from the delivery driver, who suffered a neck injury.

The car was found abandoned on Cook St, North Ward this morning.

No-one has been arrested yet.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

carjacking crime editors picks pizza delivery

Just In

    Just In

      Beware of iron overload

      Beware of iron overload
      • 15th Mar 2021 11:30 AM

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ipswich suburb with lowest mortgage repayments

        Premium Content REVEALED: Ipswich suburb with lowest mortgage repayments

        Property Home loan repayments in this Ipswich suburb are cheaper than rent

        Good news on radar after hit and miss rain

        Premium Content Good news on radar after hit and miss rain

        News The weather bureau is predicting a high chance of rainfall across the region this...

        Norths lethal warning: Firepower to get even better

        Premium Content Norths lethal warning: Firepower to get even better

        Hockey Devils put rivals on notice after scoring seven goals and still major improvement...

        Six new cases, virus spreading again within Grand Chancellor

        Premium Content Six new cases, virus spreading again within Grand Chancellor

        Health PA Hospital COVID case: Test results of doctor’s close contacts due today