Delivered to Amberley in 1945, the Dakota has returned

RESTING: Squadron Leader Paul Ashby led the restoration of the Douglas Dakota C-47B A65-86 for its show at the Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre. Cordell Richardson

MOVE aside F-111, there's a new carrier in town.

The longest serving operational aircraft in the Air Force, a Douglas Dakota C-47B, has returned home to RAAF Base Amberley.

The Dakota entered service with 35 Squadron at Amberley in April, 1945.

Its last flight was to Nowra in December 1998 where the formidable aircraft sat until February this year.

The Dakota is now back home - this time to stay - joining the impressive line up at the RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre.

Squadron Leader Paul Ashby was the officer in charge of the restoration.

He and a small team of dedicated military personnel and volunteer civilians spent hundreds of hours restoring the Dakota to its former glory.

"What we've done with this aircraft is one side represents 35 Squadron and the other side represents 36 Squadron,” he said.

While the aircraft was in reasonable condition when it arrived in February, there were minor issues.

"There was a lot of corrosion, we've had to replace the top of the cockpit,” he said.

"We had some damage around the tail and damage around the engine.”

SQLDR Ashby predicts the Dakota will take centre stage at the heritage centre.

"That aircraft will be the showcase,” he said.

"It will take over from the F-111.”