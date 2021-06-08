Delight, disappointment: Final win, intercity games off

Hancocks coach Sara Rogers was delighted with her A-Grade team’s mid-season final success. Picture: David Lems

Hancocks coach Sara Rogers was delighted with her A-Grade team’s mid-season final success. Picture: David Lems

LIKE many of Ipswich's top hockey players, Sara Rogers said it was a shame Toowoomba had withdrawn from intercity A-Grade matches this season.

Traditionally, Ipswich and Toowoomba have held a Combined Competition where A-Grade men's and women's sides from both centres have played a full round of fixtures and final.

This year, it was proposed to have one-day carnivals given ongoing caution surrounding Covid.

However, Toowoomba Hockey Committee officials said a lack of support from their clubs led to their latest announcement.

"The THC is disappointed that our intercity competition was not able to go ahead this year but we look forward to getting the competition up and running again in 2022,'' a Toowoomba official said.

"It is very disappointing,'' said Rogers, who plays A-Grade for Hancocks and coaches the Ipswich club's men and women sides.

"It's always nice just to get a change-up from playing the same teams every week.''

She said having mid-season games against Toowoomba clubs in previous years was "always a good thing''.

However, Toowoomba's latest withdrawal allows Rogers to concentrate on the Ipswich competition as a player and coach, in addition to her weekly game time in Brisbane, on the Gold Coast and in masters hockey.

Long-time representative player Rogers is also on standby for the Queensland team contesting the Australian Country titles moved from Western Australia to Cairns. The championships for state men's and women's sides are from August 7-14.

In the meantime, Rogers shared in Hancocks' latest Mid-season final victory at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

After being overrun by Norths in previous clashes this season, Hancocks produced their best performance of the year to defeat Hancocks 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm very happy,'' Rogers said.

"It was a massive turnaround from our last two years being challenged with Norths so it was a good win.''

Regular goal scorer Jackson Willie was a terrific finisher, netting a hat-trick having recently returned to the A-Grade side.

Coach Rogers was most pleased with her team's overall work in defence and setting up goals against the reputable Norths combination.

"We had been a bit hit and miss in some games,'' she said.

"We played well in some patches and it all just came together in three quarters of the game on the weekend.

"What we've been practising at training came through in the game.''

She praised goalkeeper Reid Jackwitz for helping shut down Norths dangerous attack.

"Our defence was really, really strong. It's usually a bit hot and cold for us,'' Rogers said.

"We were consistent in defence yesterday and I think that laid the foundations for the win.''

Hancocks captain Sam Morgan playing for Ipswich at the recent state championships in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen.

Captain Sam Morgan continues to be a reliable performer alongside new midfield teammate Jarrod Carseldine, who also plays for Commercial in the Brisbane competition.

Hancocks lost Ben Darby for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury earlier in the season.

However, Rogers said the rest of her squad were only dealing with a few niggling injuries.

Hancocks won the other mid-season final played at the weekend.

The Ipswich club's J1 boys beat Easts 4-1, also on Sunday.

In the latest round of A-Grade women's encounters, Easts surprised Swifts 3-1 and Thistles upstaged Wests 4-2.

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich Hockey Association Inc

Men's and boys results June 4-6

A Grade Mid-season final: Hancock Brothers 5 (Jackson Willie 3, Zac Hoyland-Meaker, Hayden Michel) d Norths 1 (Riley Profke); Wests 4 (Caleb McCoombes 2, Zac McCoombes, David Arndt) d Easts 2 (Tim Woodford 2).

Reserve Grade: Easts 5 (D Rankin 3, S Bayliss 2) d Wests 3 (D Arndt 2, C Jaenke); Norths 4 (J Petersen, Arnell Saric-Pamenter, P Jordan, C Doyle) d Hancock Brothers 0.

R2 Grade: Wests 5 (M Thomas 3, L Alchin 2) d Easts Black 4 (T Cook 2, P Malcolm, G Singh); Bellbowrie 5 (A Tham 2, J Donald, C Meloury, M Bell) d Norths 3 (A Maddocks, T Ross, M Cleary); Hancock Brothers 9 (J Burns 6, D Pavitt, D Howells, S Jackwitz) d Easts Gold 2 (A Hansen, L Savage).

A2 Grade: Easts 6 (P Oldham 2, J Barnes, A Scott, T Cook, L Davies) d Northern Strikers 1 (A Woods); Swifts 3 (C Meloury, L Pommery, Z Pascoe) drew Wests 3 (L Alchin, S Meredith, N Smith).

J1 Grade Mid-season final: Hancock Brothers 4 (S Jackwitz 3, C White) d Easts 1 (C Strickland); Wests 6 (H Black 3, C Simpson 2, L Butler) d Bellbowrie 0.

J2 Grade: Hancock Brothers 8 (M Hogan 3, L Dawson 3, A Hanly, F Evans) d Easts Black 1 (N Morris); Norths 6 (K Hill 3, J Cox, O Mitchell, E Bauer) d Wests 1 (C Manz).

Women's and girls results June 4-6

A Grade: Easts 3 (Rachael Mantell, Sammi Sue, Jessica Edwards) d Swifts 1 (McKenna Evans-Doherty); Thistles 4 (Micaela Hughes 2, Caitlin Canty, Bridget Carkeet) d Wests 2 (Gabby Nicholls, Amy Kickbusch).

Reserve Grade: Norths 4 (S Parlett, C Hinze, E Bartlam, B Forde) d Thistles 1 (L Brown); Swifts 2 (K Dixon 2) d Easts 1 (J Davidson-Fewquandie); Hancock Brother 3 (L Willie, C Martinho, H Grieve) d Wests 2 (H Wells, A Vantaggiato).

R2 Grade: Swifts 3 (R Floyde 3) d Easts 1 (K Chetham); Hancock Brothers 3 (J Burchill, R Hogan, G Lowe) d Bellbowrie Gold 1 (C Murren); Norths 1 (S Cooper) d Bellbowrie Green 0.

A2 Grade: Bellbowrie 3 (T McCulloch, D Greenalsh, H Radell) d Wests 2 (M Emerson, T Butler); Thistles 10 (K Dutney 3, L Steele 3, L Harris 3, C Liddel) d Swifts 0; Veterans 2 (K Pudwell) d Hancock Brothers 0.

C Grade: Swifts 3 (A Wells 2, A Pascoe) d Easts 1 (C Memory); Northern Strikers 10 (D Wenzel 6, S Wode, O Ross, E Land) d Thistles/Hancocks 0; Swifts 2 (K Petersen, T Jones) d Easts 0.

D Grade: Wests 3 (M Doyle 2, S Long) d Hancock Brothers 0; Norths 5 (H Jones 2, K Maddox 2, C Burns) d Swifts 0.

E Grade: Easts 9 (J Hansen 3, F Goodsell, C Cappellano, L Smith, L Hooper, F Smith, O Vermeer) d Wests 0; Norths 4 (R Jones 2, D Kara, K Parlett) d Swifts 0; Thistles 20 (E White 5, J White 4, C Muller 3, I Nissen 3, S Rafferty 3, S French 2) d Hancock Brothers 0.