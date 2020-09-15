Delicious Sri Lankan food on offer at new eatery

Some of the food on offer at Sam's Curry House in Redbank Plains.

AN Ipswich man has fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening his own eatery and is excited for customers to try the delectable cuisine of his native Sri Lanka.

Sam Mohan has lived in Australia for 10 years and quit a full-time factory job after his dream became a reality.

He opened up Sam’s Curry House in Redbank Plains three weeks ago.

Despite the issues with starting a new business during COVID-19, Mr Mohan was ready to take on the “challenge” after finding a shop in a complex on Alawoona St.

“Opening a restaurant or a takeaway restaurant is my dream,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard for this.”

It brings back memories of working in the kitchen with his father in a restaurant back in Sri Lanka.

Sam Mohan has opened up Sam's Curry House in Redbank Plains.

Mr Mohan has lived in the area for about eight years and believed the time was right to open up his own establishment, even with the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to find anywhere with Sri Lankan food,” he said.

“I thought I would find a location in Redbank Plains. I know the people.

“This is my passion and my dream come true.

“I think it’s the right time. I believe in myself. I have a chef and I work as a chef too. I love cooking too.

“We’ve got three people working here at the moment.”

On the menu includes traditional curries, Sri Lankan style devilled dishes, Sri Lankan fried rice, biryani rice, kottu roti, dhal vada, ulundu vadai and more.

Mr Mohan said he delights in suggesting dishes for people who have never tried this kind of food before.

“They try our food and they love it,” he said.

