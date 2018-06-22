Delicious hampers now on offer at region's Airbnbs

PASSIONATE foodie Caz Osborne is helping visitors to the region taste a wide range of Scenic Rim delicacies with the added convenience of delivering specially made hampers straight to their doors.

With many people from the big smoke choosing to spend their weekends out in the country, Mrs Osborne has come up with the idea of preparing gift baskets which feature food and other specially made products from businesses across the region.

"I got asked if I would make up gift baskets and I said yes. I have the capacity to do so," she said.

"I have seen a number of Airbnb places book out continuously, and I have heard these visitors have come to see and taste the produce which we are renowned for.

"But they didn't know how to source it. They look at a map of the Scenic Rim and they will see so many great places to go to. They will see a business in one place, and then another somewhere else. But they didn't know how to source it.

"So what I have done is put all this in the one easy, convenient place for them. I will write in the basket what the items are, and where they can find them, so they then have the option to go and visit those places later if they wish.

"I believe it's not only helping our local suppliers, but helping the tourism market as well."

Mrs Osborne has been making different hampers which suit the need of the traveller.

"I put together breakfast hampers, so that is items which aren't cooked," she said.

"I then make picnic hampers, and included in the hamper I will put a list of really lovely places where they can go and have lunch.

"I also do evening meals. These can be a single course, a two course or a three course meal.

"Finally, I also do a barbecue pack. That is a good option for places which have their own barbecue facilities, which most of them do.

"The packs all depend on what the people want. But a pack could start from $45. The barbecue packs are a little more expensive, but I use Elite Butchers in Boonah for my meat.

"If someone wanted a seafood pack for example, that would be a little bit more.

"I only use all local food."

One of the dishes which people have made from the cooking classes held by Caz Osborne. Contributed

Mrs Osborne is well known in the Scenic Rim, as she used to own Harry's Cafe in Boonah, and is now the current owner of Kooroomba Gully.

From her home kitchen, she makes her own chutneys, relishes, sauces and pickles. She teams up with a number of local businesses to sell her products, including Tommerups Dairy Farm where she supplies the caramelised onion for their sausages, and the Scenic Rim Brewery, where she makes an exclusive product for them.

All of this is in addition to the cooking classes which she operates out of her home kitchen as well.

Every month she hosts intimate groups of six to eight people who come and expand on their culinary skills.

"I do some of the classes, but then I have also have guests who come in and prepare some off their menu items too," she said.

"The participants will come here, have a drink, cook lunch with me and then we all eat together. We have a really great time and talk about food.

"I've had people come from the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast. When they are from further away, I also organise them to be placed in an Airbnb.

Her next cooking class will be held on August 26 and will be making your own Greek lunch. It will be presented by Mrs Osborne and Kay Tommerup from Tommerups Dairy Farm.

Tickets are $110 each.

If you would like to book yourself a hamper or into an upcoming cooking class, log onto www.kooroombagully.com.au.