Justice delayed, justice denied to Ipswich

HOW much longer do the people of Ipswich have to wait before their local government representation is put back on track to get sorted out after more than a year of dysfunction and uncertainty?

It would seem the short-term answer is at least another month, following a decision by the Queensland Supreme Court to kick the Ipswich City Council can down the road until Tuesday, July 31 at which time they might provide a final decision on what happens next.

Disgraced former mayor Paul Pisasale sought to distract from a wave of suspicious behaviour and connections by creating a "look over there" moment through a shock resignation in red polka dot pyjamas followed by a self-admission to a New Farm mental health clinic.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: AAP Image/Regi Varghese

Mr Pisasale used his illness to avoid what he knew to be a then imminent swoop from Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission, resulting in charges of extortion, perverting the course of justice, and matters relating to taking goods intended for charity.

He intends to defend the charges, which will be next heard early in July.

Since then, further allegations of corrupt behaviour have been made - exposed through investigative work by the CCC and Queensland Police. Mr Pisasale's successor, Andrew Antoniolli, has been charged and stepped down. He, too, says he'll fight the charges.

There have also been a further 14 individuals, including senior council staffers, charged and people close to these investigations believe further action will be taken by the CCC which is continuing its inquiries.

The saga has been dragging on with an initial "show cause" notice issued almost two months ago asking the Ipswich Council why it shouldn't be wound up and placed under administration.

This lapsed when new powers were granted by the Parliament, which led to another notice that the council had to respond to by today. It now looks like this will be in abeyance until at least July 31 - although there's no reason the council, which is fighting all of the legal actions the State Government is taking, might not get another extension from the Supreme Court and we see the matter roll on into August.

This would achieve nothing other than delaying the day when the rest of the council has to face up to the reality that the alleged charges of the few are having to be borne by the majority. It might not be fair, but it's the only way to start rebalancing the local council and putting good people in where less than satisfactory personnel have let everyone down.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe must carry some of the responsibility for this matter dragging on. He issued a notice in early May prior to enacting new laws which required him to act again in the middle of the month. He also proudly announced four mayors were being suspended at a time when the laws required were not even in place. It was an extraordinary oversight.

Now the people of Ipswich have to wait yet again as the remaining councillors draw the matter out and leave the residents of Ipswich City in further suspense. The hard-working council employees who have been left to get on with running the business of the municipality are to be congratulated for performing under what must be great strain and duress. However, they must want the same certainty the ratepayers are craving and deserve.

It's bad enough we've watched a local government soap opera play out in one of Australia's fastest growing regions, it's even worse that any action to do something about these sorry matters has been delayed by incompetence and dithering. We are now hostage to the courts but that shouldn't stop Mr Hinchliffe ensuring everything is in place to facilitate swift action once the green light is given.