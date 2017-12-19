REOPENED: Drivers regain access to Cunningham Hwy

CLOSED: One lane of the Cunningham Highway is shut at Warrill View.

CLOSED: One lane of the Cunningham Highway is shut at Warrill View. Kevin Farmer

UPDATE 11.45am: Cunningham Highway has reopened at Warrill View after a crash involving a fuel truck earlier this morning.

The truck reportedly spilled diesel over the highway requiring the road to be closed for clean up.

Both lanes were initially closed about midnight, with one opening about 2am and the other about 7am.

An ambulance assessed a male patient at the scene but no injuries were recorded and no transport to hospital was required.

INITIAL 7am: One lane of the Cunningham Highway is closed at Warrill View after a fuel truck spilt diesel over the highway this morning.

Queensland Police has advised drivers to avoid the area as delays were expected.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services said it was expected to take several hours to recover the b-double truck from the road.

Both lanes of the highway were shut about midnight but one lane was reopened about 2am.

An ambulance crew assessed a male patient at the scene but no injuries were recorded and no transport to hospital was required.