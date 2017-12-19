Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

REOPENED: Drivers regain access to Cunningham Hwy

CLOSED: One lane of the Cunningham Highway is shut at Warrill View.
CLOSED: One lane of the Cunningham Highway is shut at Warrill View. Kevin Farmer
Elyse Wurm
by

UPDATE 11.45am: Cunningham Highway has reopened at Warrill View after a crash involving a fuel truck earlier this morning.

The truck reportedly spilled diesel over the highway requiring the road to be closed for clean up.

Both lanes were initially closed about midnight, with one opening about 2am and the other about 7am.

An ambulance assessed a male patient at the scene but no injuries were recorded and no transport to hospital was required.

INITIAL 7am: One lane of the Cunningham Highway is closed at Warrill View after a fuel truck spilt diesel over the highway this morning.

Queensland Police has advised drivers to avoid the area as delays were expected.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services said it was expected to take several hours to recover the b-double truck from the road.

Both lanes of the highway were shut about midnight but one lane was reopened about 2am.

An ambulance crew assessed a male patient at the scene but no injuries were recorded and no transport to hospital was required.

Topics:  crash cunningham highway fuel spill highway closed road delays

Warwick Daily News
Grand opening for popular new Indian restaurant

Grand opening for popular new Indian restaurant

Indian food lovers just love Indian Tadka

Twilight market fun this week at Springfield

Orion Springfield Central's first Christmas Twilight Markets will be held this Friday, December 22.

Find your last minute Christmas shopping here

Lost dogs found in massive Ipswich drug bust

These dogs were found on a Churchable property.

Detectives are searching for the owners of two dogs

Mad butcher's Christmas ham tips

STAYING FRESH: Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scott Reid shares his tips on keeping your Christmas ham fresh.

'A ham will last a good two to three weeks if you look after it.'

Local Partners