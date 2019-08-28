Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Delays hit rail commuters

by Thomas Morgan
28th Aug 2019 8:08 AM

 

CANCELLATIONS and delays of up to 90 minutes were being experienced on some train lines to Brisbane's north after a reported train fault.

The 6.34am Redcliffe Peninsula to Central train and 6.47am Caboolture to Central train were both cancelled entirely, while trains in both directions between Nambour and Caboolture have been delayed by up to 90 minutes.


A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said the cause was an issue with a train at Elimbah station, which was blocking the path of other trains.

The spokeswoman said crews were on the scene and would work to restore service, with expected delays downgraded to just minor on the Sunshine Coast line.

No further cancellations are expected on the Redcliffe Peninsula or Caboolture train lines.

More Stories

Top Stories

    SCHOOL NEWS: GOMA digs Jackson's art

    premium_icon SCHOOL NEWS: GOMA digs Jackson's art

    News Out of 400 artworks submitted, Jackson's shovels took the cake

    • 28th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
    Car thief labelled 'an absolute menace'

    premium_icon Car thief labelled 'an absolute menace'

    Crime Drug relapse blamed for offending

    NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    premium_icon NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    Education This year’s NAPLAN tests have produced a mixed bag of results

    Everything you need to know about Wednesday protest

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about Wednesday protest

    News Commuters to Brisbane being urged to allow extra travel time