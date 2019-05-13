Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Major delays have been experienced at Brisbane Airport as Virgin Airlines experiences technical difficulties. Picture: Zane Bojack/Twitter
Major delays have been experienced at Brisbane Airport as Virgin Airlines experiences technical difficulties. Picture: Zane Bojack/Twitter
Travel

Big delays as check-in system fails

13th May 2019 3:40 PM

PASSENGERS flying with Virgin Australia today are experiencing significant flight delays due to a nationwide outage of the airline's check-in system.

The IT outage is forcing ground staff to hand-write boarding passes for passengers, resulting in some flights being delayed for two hours.

A Virgin Australia spokeswoman said they became aware of the outage around 1pm, and were working to reinstate the check-in system as soon as possible.

"At the moment, our ground staff are manually checking passengers in," she said.

"We still don't know the extent of the impact of the outage, but we are working incredibly hard to get this issue resolved."

Some passengers have taken to social media to complain about delays of two hours or more.

"Every Virgin Australia flight is delayed from where I currently sit waiting at Gold Coast Airport. looking at a 2 hour delay SO FAR, other Virgin flights are upto 3 hours delayed," said one Twitter user.

At this point, there is no estimated time as to when the IT problem will be resolved.

editors picks travel

Top Stories

    Chicken cake just one of many clever creations on show

    premium_icon Chicken cake just one of many clever creations on show

    News "The skill that goes into is amazing”

    • 13th May 2019 3:00 PM
    Lies followed fatal workplace accident, court told

    premium_icon Lies followed fatal workplace accident, court told

    Crime A man allegedly lied to investigators after fatal incident

    • 13th May 2019 3:29 PM
    Shoot 'em up, knock 'em down in Orion

    premium_icon Shoot 'em up, knock 'em down in Orion

    Business There may soon be a new addition to family entertainment.

    • 13th May 2019 4:00 PM
    Big plans at heart of CBD bar rocking live and local

    premium_icon Big plans at heart of CBD bar rocking live and local

    News Bar owners positive about city's future

    • 13th May 2019 4:06 PM