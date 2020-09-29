Man, boy hospitalised after motorway rollover

PEAK HOUR Ipswich Motorway traffic has hit delays this evening following a crash that has resulted in one vehicle flipping onto its roof.

The two vehicle incident was reported in the westbound lanes just after the Logan Mwy interchange at Goodna about 5pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one of the vehicles crashed into a barrier and flipped onto its roof.

A man and child were able to free themselves from the vehicle and they were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police said the crash site was cleared and the motorway fully reopened about 6.15pm.