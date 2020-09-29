Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man, boy hospitalised after motorway rollover

Andrew Korner
29th Sep 2020 6:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PEAK HOUR Ipswich Motorway traffic has hit delays this evening following a crash that has resulted in one vehicle flipping onto its roof.

The two vehicle incident was reported in the westbound lanes just after the Logan Mwy interchange at Goodna about 5pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one of the vehicles crashed into a barrier and flipped onto its roof.

A man and child were able to free themselves from the vehicle and they were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police said the crash site was cleared and the motorway fully reopened about 6.15pm.

goodna ipswich motorway ipswich traffic ipswich traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shows won’t be the same without legend Syd

        Premium Content Shows won’t be the same without legend Syd

        News A well known and well respected figure in the agriculture show scene has passed away

        ‘Someone will be killed’: Jogger’s plea on death drop

        Premium Content ‘Someone will be killed’: Jogger’s plea on death drop

        News Ipswich man Paul Kinnane is pleading with the council to prevent people hurling...

        Government to spend $38 million on train station upgrade

        Premium Content Government to spend $38 million on train station upgrade

        News The State Government will spend $38 million upgrading an Ipswich station to improve...

        Pokie room thief faces resentencing

        Premium Content Pokie room thief faces resentencing

        News A man convicted of attempted armed robbery must go back to court after breaching a...