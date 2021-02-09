Menu
Workers load a crane onto a truck following an earlier crash on Brisbane Rd at Bundamba.
Delays follow crash involving small crane

Andrew Korner
9th Feb 2021 2:30 PM
A SMALL crane was involved in a crash on a busy stretch this afternoon, causing delays for motorists.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said a four-wheel-drive towing a small crane collided with another vehicle at the corner of Boyce St and Brisbane Rd, Bundamba, just after midday.

One of the vehicles struck a power pole in the crash and Energex crews also had to be called to the scene.

Police conducted traffic control near the scene while tow trucks arrived to help in the clean-up.

There were no injuries reported.

