‘Delays expected’ as work continues on bridge

THE Cunningham Hwy remains partially-closed days after a truck collided with three bridges in Ipswich.

Transport and Main Roads reported the highway at Abedare Street remained reduced to one lane in both directions for emergency roadworks, as of Thursday.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said police had not fined or charged anyone in relation to the incident at this stage.

Damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator.

“There is nothing on our system just yet but that may come later down the track when all the repairs and everything is done and dusted,” the spokesman said.

“Barriers are still erected and signage is still in place.”

It is understood the truck was carrying an excavator on the highway when it struck three bridges between Dinmore and Blackstone.

The incident was reported to have happened at 10.20am on Monday.

