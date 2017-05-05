Delays expected along Warrego during repair works

DRIVERS using the Mount Crosby Rd on and off ramps to get home in the evening should be prepared for a few months of lengthy delays.

Repair works begin this month on steel culverts running underneath the east and west bound lanes of the Warrego Highway at Karalee.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport found the culvert had corroded and must be repaired to prevent further deterioration.

The works, which will be carried out at night, include steel grinding, welding and steel removal and are expected to take until August to finish.

The night works will run from 6.30pm to 5am, Monday to Thursday.

The Department has apologised for any inconvenience and says it will make every effort to minimise disruptions.