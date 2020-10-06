Delays after driver crashes into two parked cars

TRAFFIC was delayed around Bundamba this afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Brisbane Road.

A man in his 60s crashed his car into two parked cars about 2.37pm and was the only patient assessed at the scene.

The driver, who had not been carrying any passengers, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash had caused delays and traffic had been diverted.

“Police were manually controlling Mary and William St, with overflow traffic,” the spokeswoman said.

“There might now just be the general delay of people catching up.”

