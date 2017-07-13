21°
News

CANCELLED: Wivenhoe fishing tournament has tackle tangled

Emma Clarke
| 13th Jul 2017 9:53 AM Updated: 9:55 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PLENTY of Australian Bass and Golden Perch which call Wivenhoe dam home will be in the water for another year after the inaugural Reel! Wivenhoe Classic fishing competition set for this weekend was postponed.

Somerset Regional Council unveiled the non-professional fishing tournament earlier this year but as late as last month a hiccup in the plans has seen the event delayed for a year.

The water conditions and fish breeding numbers are still ideal but a lack of a major sponsor has put a knot in organiser's reels.

The original sponsors offered $10,000 prize money as an incentive for keen anglers to wet their hooks but that offer has since been withdrawn. Another sponsor offering a similar prize could not be secure in time for the weekend.

Wivenhoe Dam is still a hot spot for fishermen as  boaties as boating permits for Wivenhoe and Somerset dams, the only two Seqwater sites for which permits were required, were scrapped this month.  

The move will save anglers who use the dams to fish up to $100 a year.

Mayor Greame Lehmann said it was unfortunate but the event would go ahead at a later time when it met criteria.

"It's something that we are just going to have to work through and make sure all our ducks are in a row," he said.

Experienced angler and event organiser Garry Fitzgerald previously said the competition was well timed with plenty of Australian Bass and Golden Perch in abundance.

It's expected the conditions will be equally favourable this time next year.

"It's a great weekend of fishing and camping and the comp's open to those fishing from kayak, boat, canoe or from the shore," he said.

"There's been some impressive catches in that area before and I'm looking forward to seeing the calibre of what comes in."

The competition will be will run on a secret length basis based on catch, photograph, measure and release, while maintaining Queensland Fisheries and Maritime regulations.

Somerset Regional Council plans to host the event in July 2018.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fishing reel wivenhoe classic somerset regional council

Happy International Fries Day

Happy International Fries Day

Guzman y Gomez celebrates International Fries Day with new menu

Flood-prone Ipswich daycare centre in CCC spotlight

Tables and chairs

The approval of the centre is at odds with the "community use code"

Council's move to establish up-to-date rate, fee pricing

Glen Eden for Real Estate.

Land values assessed every year could result in decrease rates, fees

Rate cut of 7.5% would be 'irresponsible' says Tully

FORTHRIGHT: Acting Mayor Paul Tully says a ReachTEL poll suggests a yet to be declared mayoral candidate will run on a campaign to cut rates by 7.5%, a move he described as “irresponsible”.

Leaked poll a sign that new candidate will run campaign on rate cuts

Local Partners

Prison dads to read to kids with 40,000 book donation

It means inmates will have access to quality reading material.

'They'll make good pets': RAAF dogs up for sale

DOG SALE: About 10 military dogs are up for sale at the RAAF base. You can check them out in person on Friday.

They're a mix of German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois

Town rallies for injured teen on road to recovery

RECOVERING: A fundraiser will be held for Bruklan 'Brock' Marshall (left) pictured with publican Tess Preston and friend Lily Williams. Bruklan's local community have been fundraising since he was injured in a car crash in April.

FRIENDS organise fundraiser for Bruklan Marshall after crash

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

How to get free coffee in Ipswich

A MAJOR fast food chain is giving away coffee, for free

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Renovated Cottage just minutes from CBD

28 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba cottage has received a quality refurbishment whilst still capturing all of the style and character expected of a quaint 1950's built home.

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Yamanto High Profile Opportunity

Lot 2 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and ... Expressions of...

Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and 8,000m over the land take advantage of the superb growth position.

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 15TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 15TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

TOWNHOUSE LIVING – IT DOESN’T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS ONE!

4/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $249,000

This has to be the ultimate in townhouse living. This security gated townhouse development is located right in the heart of Eastern Heights so you have quick...

Fresh Renovation. Great Price. A Must to Inspect!

114 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000 neg.

If houses were sold based on first impressions alone, this one’s sure to do the trick! A post war classic located in the trending suburb of Raceview, this family...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Normally at this price there's more to do, but this 2 bedroom home is comfortable and ready for you to settle into or rent out immediately (rental expectations of...

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!