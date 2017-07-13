CANCELLED: Wivenhoe fishing tournament has tackle tangled

PLENTY of Australian Bass and Golden Perch which call Wivenhoe dam home will be in the water for another year after the inaugural Reel! Wivenhoe Classic fishing competition set for this weekend was postponed.

Somerset Regional Council unveiled the non-professional fishing tournament earlier this year but as late as last month a hiccup in the plans has seen the event delayed for a year.

The water conditions and fish breeding numbers are still ideal but a lack of a major sponsor has put a knot in organiser's reels.

The original sponsors offered $10,000 prize money as an incentive for keen anglers to wet their hooks but that offer has since been withdrawn. Another sponsor offering a similar prize could not be secure in time for the weekend.

Wivenhoe Dam is still a hot spot for fishermen as boaties as boating permits for Wivenhoe and Somerset dams, the only two Seqwater sites for which permits were required, were scrapped this month.

The move will save anglers who use the dams to fish up to $100 a year.

Mayor Greame Lehmann said it was unfortunate but the event would go ahead at a later time when it met criteria.

"It's something that we are just going to have to work through and make sure all our ducks are in a row," he said.

Experienced angler and event organiser Garry Fitzgerald previously said the competition was well timed with plenty of Australian Bass and Golden Perch in abundance.

It's expected the conditions will be equally favourable this time next year.

"It's a great weekend of fishing and camping and the comp's open to those fishing from kayak, boat, canoe or from the shore," he said.

"There's been some impressive catches in that area before and I'm looking forward to seeing the calibre of what comes in."

The competition will be will run on a secret length basis based on catch, photograph, measure and release, while maintaining Queensland Fisheries and Maritime regulations.

Somerset Regional Council plans to host the event in July 2018.