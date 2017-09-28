DELAYED: New Ipswich nightclub grand opening pushed back

MORE than two years since the infamous Cocktails Nightclub on Brisbane St served the last drinks and locked the doors, its successor has revived the iconic watering hole.

The new Switch Nightclub was expected to open on October 6 but washing away years of sticky alcohol floors proved more difficult than originally expected with managers pushing the grand opening back to October 13.

Tradies have been working around the clock for months to make sure the venue offers a local alternative to those accustomed to travelling into Brisbane for a good night out.

The swanky new look and upmarket vibe is only weeks away from the big reveal.

Switch Nightclub business owner Andre Samra has spent more than $200,000 reviving the historic bank building after it sat derelict for more than two years.

He's got safety, new ladies loos, luxe VIP areas and an upmarket vibe in store for the derelict venue.

Adding to the cocktail menu downstairs, the mezzanine area upstairs will be reserved for those looking to spend a little more on bottle service.

Event managers said the decision was made to push back the opening date to ensure the highest standard nightclub experience was on offer for the first patrons.

A bit of recent history

The Cocktails business and building went on the market for close to $2 million in February 2015 and the building was sold earlier this year for $720,000.

Building leasee and Switch Nightclub manager Andre Samra told the QT in July about his bold plans for the building including selfie-friendly ladies bathrooms, a schmick new vibe, luxe booth seats and plenty of jobs for Ipswich bar staff.

He had a "couple of hundred" thousand dollars to spend and was confident the cash would go a long way in transforming Ipswich's party scene.

"We're going to spend a bit of money it and have some private booths that people can hire, we are looking at spending a couple of hundred thousand," he said, in July.

"The ladies toilet is not very glamorous, they want to take selfies and things like that in the toilets.

"I once went to Orion for a drink and the place was chockers, people couldn't get in anymore so I thought what I am missing out on here. Everyone from Ipswich is going to Orion so why don't we give them one here."