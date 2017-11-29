DELAYED: New date for opening of Ipswich’s first Carl’s Jnr

RAIN has delayed the highly-anticipated opening of a new burger shop in Ipswich.

Construction is well under way on a new shopping centre at Redbank Plains which will house one of the two new Ipswich Carl's Jnr Burger stores.

The $20 million centre was due to open before Christmas but Bansal Group, who will operate Carl's Jnr Burger, have confirmed rain has delayed construction.

Works continue at Redbank Plains, and on the second store at West Ipswich on the old One Mile Hotel site.

The new opening date for the first store at Redbank Plains will be in late January while the West Ipswich store is on track to open in March.

"We had hoped to open the Redbank Plains Carl's Jnr prior to the Christmas period," a Bansal group spokesperson said.

"However, due to some delays with the weather, we have postponed the opening until later in January.

"We know that our customers are excited to see the Bansals open their first Carl's Jnr and we're sure that the wait will be worth it."

Carl's Jnr Burger is an American brand and relatively new to the Australian market.

There are only two stores operating in Australia including one at Brisbane Airport, although the company has revealed plans to open 20 stores.

The two new Ipswich stores will be among the first in Queensland.

The Bansal Group's plans were first revealed in May when construction began on the new food centre at Redbank Plains.

The new centre will have space for four drive through businesses and 10 retail tenancies.

A drive-thru Krispy Kreme, Origin Kebabs and a Caltex service station will also open at the new centre where studies show 18,500 vehicles pass by every day.

The opening of the two new Ipswich Carl's Jnr stores will create about 100 jobs.

MAP: Fast food restaurants in Ipswich

The growth of Carl's Jnr

1940s: Young married couple Margaret and Carl Karcher spend their savings to buy a hot dog cart

1950s: A quick-service legend is born: Carl's Jr.® opens for business

1960s: Carl's Jr.® begins its commitment to a quality experience with table service, plush carpet, and music

1970s: Headquarters open in Anaheim, California, and by 1977, 5,000 people are employed in the restaurants

A view of inside one of the Carl's Jnr restaurants. Carl's Jnr

1980s: Carl's Jr.® introduces the legendary Western Bacon Cheeseburger

1990s: Carl's Jr.® begins edgy, irreverent advertising campaigns creating significant pop-culture buzz

2000s: Carl's Jr.® introduces the industry-leading 100 percent Black Angus Thickburger. Carl's Jr.® steps up international expansion, opening in China and Singapore, Russia, and American Samoa

2011: Carl's Jr.® opens in Costa Rica, Ecuador, New Zealand, Panama, Turkey, and Canada

2012: Carl's Jr.® opens in Thailand and Brazil

2013: Introduces Fresh Baked Buns, a QSR industry first Roark Capital acquires CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

2014: Carl's Jr.® introduces the All-Natural Burger, another QSR industry first Carl's Jr.® reaches the 600th restaurant milestone

2015: Carl's Jr.® opens in Colombia, Guatemala, and India and reaches 200th restaurant milestone in Mexico

2016: Carl's Jr.® opens in Japan and in Australia, with record-breaking results CKE opens 700th international restaurant