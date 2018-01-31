Menu
DELAYED: Ipswich cafe closed for two months

Emma Clarke
by

THE re-opening on one of the city's newest cafes has been delayed. Five Ways Cafe on Glebe Rd at Newtown hasn't opened since December as owners work to renovate the space and make it more suited to coffee and cake dates.

The cafe's Sean Ikin said plans were in place to open at the end of January but that had been pushed back to mid-February.

"We have some key baristas who are ready to take some amazing coffee and make it even more amazing. We are really sorry for the delay but we are working hard to be open as soon as possible," he said.

"The new menu is done and looking great but I can't reveal too much about that yet.

"Everyone is ready to go, we are re-staffed and we have re-done the kitchen. It's looking incredible. There are some fresh faces coming on board and we are all super excited."

Topics:  5 ways 5 ways cafe ipswich business new business

Ipswich Queensland Times
