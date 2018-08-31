Delay in transformation of city hotel to aged-care facility

THE transformation of Ipswich's central hotel into an aged care facility appears to have stalled, with work not yet starting on the development.

Health provider Oracle Care has Ipswich City Council approval to transform the Metro International Hotel Ipswich into an aged-care facility.

In May, a spokeswoman for Oracle Care said the sale of the building was under way, with work expected to progress from August.

It was predicted the first elderly residents would move into the facility by February next year.

Staff at the facility are understood to be unaware about the redevelopment progress and their futures.

One, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the sale of the building had not been finalised.

They said staff were uncertain whether they would have jobs after the transition, with the hotel expected to be sold and work started by this month.

It is understood the sale has not been finalised, with two extensions to the due diligence process made.

A spokeswoman for Metro Hotels said the company was not in a position to comment on the sale of the building.

Oracle Care did not respond to requests for comment.

The hotel is still taking bookings for rooms beyond February of next year.

Oracle Care previously said the facility would provide "a premium service option to ageing residents of Ipswich" and create more than 200 jobs during the redevelopment.

The building was last sold for $16million in 2011.

Under the proposal for it to be transformed into an aged-care facility, 79 suites containing 99 beds would be available.

The hotel's ground-floor cafe, bar and restaurant, wellness centre, beauty salon and function areas will be maintained for use by both residents and the public.