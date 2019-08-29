Delay in manslaughter case being committed to trial

Two men remain in custody over the alleged manslaughter of Aaron Marks.

TWO men accused of the fatal assault of an Iluka man at Ballina remain in custody.

Bradley Presbury, 23, and Justin Anderson, 26, have lodged no formal pleas to the manslaughter charge they're each facing over the 2018 assault of Aaron Marks.

Mr Marks, who was originally from the Sunshine Coast, was living in Iluka but visiting Ballina on the night of May 12.

The 38-year-old was found with critical injuries on a River St footpath in the early hours of May 13.

He later died as a result of his injuries in a Queensland hospital.

The men were not required to appear before the court when their matters were mentioned on today.

Mr Presbury's solicitor Rod Behan told the court the parties had hoped his client's case could be committed to trial.

But he said there had been a delay involving the faxing of documents with Parklea Correctional Centre.

On this basis, he asked for a brief adjournment.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to September 11, when Mr Presbury is expected to appear by video link.

Mr Anderson's case is meanwhile due to return to court on September 25.