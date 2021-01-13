Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eduardus Groenewegen and Caroll Dufailly.
Eduardus Groenewegen and Caroll Dufailly.
News

Delay in bail bid for kidnap and torture accused

Ross Irby
13th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BAIL application on behalf of one of the men charged with the kidnapping and torture of an Ipswich businessman and his girlfriend has been delayed.

Justin John Kuhner, 41, was extradited from Sydney to Queensland in July last year to face the charges, relating to an alleged sickening attack on businessman, Dutch national Eduardus Groenewegen, and his Belgian model girlfriend Caroll Dufailly.

The couple was allegedly detained and assaulted in an industrial area at Raceview before being dumped in bushland after the ordeal.

Other charges Kuhner faces along with his co-accused include deprivation of liberty; administering poison (ammonia) with intent to harm/endangering life; assaults causing bodily harm when armed/in company; entering dwelling by break at night/threaten violence when armed – serious organised crime; extortion with intent to gain benefit; and impersonating police officers.

A bail hearing application was listed before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, however, following a brief mention before Magistrate Terry Duroux, Kuhner’s bail application was adjourned until next week.

bail application ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court kidnapping and torture
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developer reignites townhouse plans

        Premium Content Developer reignites townhouse plans

        Council News Although approval was granted four years ago for six apartments, work never began

        UPDATE: Man in serious condition after forklift rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man in serious condition after forklift rollover

        News A man has been transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

        BREAKING: Two people hurt in head on collision

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two people hurt in head on collision

        Breaking One patient has reportedly sustained a serious leg injury following a crash on...

        First heatwave of 2021 will have southeast sweltering

        Premium Content First heatwave of 2021 will have southeast sweltering

        Weather Queenslanders are being told to brace for hot weather this weekend as temperatures...