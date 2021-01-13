Delay in bail bid for kidnap and torture accused

A BAIL application on behalf of one of the men charged with the kidnapping and torture of an Ipswich businessman and his girlfriend has been delayed.

Justin John Kuhner, 41, was extradited from Sydney to Queensland in July last year to face the charges, relating to an alleged sickening attack on businessman, Dutch national Eduardus Groenewegen, and his Belgian model girlfriend Caroll Dufailly.

The couple was allegedly detained and assaulted in an industrial area at Raceview before being dumped in bushland after the ordeal.

Other charges Kuhner faces along with his co-accused include deprivation of liberty; administering poison (ammonia) with intent to harm/endangering life; assaults causing bodily harm when armed/in company; entering dwelling by break at night/threaten violence when armed – serious organised crime; extortion with intent to gain benefit; and impersonating police officers.

A bail hearing application was listed before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, however, following a brief mention before Magistrate Terry Duroux, Kuhner’s bail application was adjourned until next week.