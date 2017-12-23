Menu
Degree a good option in the face of cuts: Student

BEST OPTION: USQ Education student Elly McCulloch wants students to remain positive about the benefits of university in the face of budget cuts.
BEST OPTION: USQ Education student Elly McCulloch wants students to remain positive about the benefits of university in the face of budget cuts.
Hayden Johnson
RESILIENCE should be the focus of students at the University of Southern Queensland in the face of funding cuts, a teacher in training believes.

Elly McCulloch is a fourth-year teaching student at the university.

While she had assistance through a scholarship, Ms McCulloch still faces the prospect of paying her Higher Education Loan Program debt back earlier.

But as federal political parties debate the merits of cuts and caps on the higher education sector, Ms McCulloch encouraged prospective students not to lose sight of the benefits of university.

"Having that university degree still outweighs the negatives of increased debts,” she said.

"Students will need to be more careful when considering what they're studying.”

The Opposition argues the cuts will restrict university access to students in regional Australia.

But Ms McCulloch said it was up to existing students and universities to spruik the benefits of a degree and encourage students to keep higher education at the forefront of their mind when considering future study.

"Yes there are negative aspects to it (the cuts), but we need to make sure we understand a university degree outweighs those negatives,” she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times
