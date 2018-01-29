Council audit finds 'anomalies' in operations: Report

A DAMNING report into the council's operations highlighting sloppy expense claims, missing financial records, overpayments to former staff and questionable expense claims by former mayor Paul Pisasale, has been made public.

During a 12-week audit, Queensland's Auditor-General found Ipswich City Council's internal processes were "deficient" and in some cases represented a "high financial reporting risk".

The audit report - tabled in the council's committee meetings this week - details the lack of transparency around the council-owned companies and the former CEO's dismissal of concerns consistently raised by the Auditor General regarding the councillor's register of interests.

Thirteen pages of 'issues' were identified.

Among them were missing journal records, including one worth $4,721.10, councillor claims for reimbursement approved more than a year after the cost was incurred, more than $2,553 reimbursed to the former mayor Paul Pisasale for Telstra bills, and the appointment of councillors and senior executives to council-owned companies.

In response, the council says it has already begun process improvement, based on the auditor's recommendations. It says it will report back throughout the implementation.

No major financial issues were identified, however, there were 'anomalies'.

The report covering the 2016-2017 financial year, states the council made overpayments to three former council employees.

The payouts total $260,927 including a single payout of $150,000 to the former Business Development Manager", approved by the then CEO Jim Lindsay.

As part of termination packages, two staff were paid for extended periods after their work duties ceased.

In what the auditor labelled one of three "anomalies", one employee was in effect paid for five months after their last day at work.

The payout amount was $46,975.

Another employee was also paid for five months after their work duties ceased, despite only a three-month payout being specified in their contract. That payout was $63,952.

In previous annual audits, the council had been told the lack of regular reporting to elected councillors on council-owned companies' operations represented risks.

That advice was repeated.

"The elected council does not have transparency over the operations, risk and financial performance and position of the controlled entities," the report states.

Incorrectly recorded travel and accommodation expenses were also identified.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the report would be presented at next week's council meeting (January 30) and, in line with his election commitments, was available online for residents to read for themselves.

"The tabling of the annual QAO report at committee (meetings) allows residents full access to the recommendations and responses from council including the appointment of external directors to council controlled companies," Cr Antoniolli said.

The audit will cost ratepayers $275,000.

>>Read the report published on the council's website here (item 6)

AG questions decision to reimburse Pisasale's Telstra bills

A DECISION to reimburse former Mayor Paul Pisasale for three Telstra bills worth more than $2,553 has been questioned by the Queensland Auditor's Office.

In a report made public this week, the auditor singled out the three Telstra bills ranging in value from $845 to $1708.

One of the bills included $832 for overseas data usage.

The auditor questioned whether it was appropriate to reimburse Mr Pisasale for the bills, saying a lack of adherence to the Expense Reimbursement Policy would increase the risk of "inappropriate use of public resources".

A spokesperson for Ipswich City Council said the bills "were reimbursed under council's reimbursement of expenses policy".

That policy, adopted in 2013, states reimbursements must be approved by the CEO.

Former mayor Paul Pisasale and former CEO Jim Lindsay are facing corruption charges which both deny and intend to fight.

The council's reimbursement policy also states, "councillors will reimburse the costs to Council of personal mobile call expenses…"

The QT asked the council to clarify if the phone charges incurred by Mr Pisasale were strictly council business.

The council said it was not possible, due to the time frame, to check the council's travel records against the phone records.

ICC: "It is not possible this afternoon (owing to the time) to cross check against official council business travel records by the former mayor and to match it with the phone records.""

Mr Pisasale resigned as mayor on June 5 citing health issues.

He is facing a host of charges including official corruption, fraud, extortion, perjury, and attempts to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Pisasale denies the charges and intends to fight them.