Parking space fight: ‘You’re not even in a car’

THIS dashcam footage captures the moment a furious row erupted in a car park when a woman ran to save a space for her family as a couple tried to park in the same spot.

In the clip the woman is seen standing defiantly in the space and waving her arms, mouthing: "I was here first" as the female passenger in the car screams: "Are you serious? You're not even in a car."

When the woman still refuses to move, the irate male driver sounds his horn, shouting: "You f***ing serious right now, woman? Get out of here."

To which the woman continues to protest: "I was here first," accompanied by more pointing and arm waving.

The man is then heard yelling: "I'm gonna stand here, I got time."

An older woman then enters the frame to join in the protest.

A few seconds later another, older woman walks into the dash cam frame and starts shooing the car away, gesturing for it to move back, as the driver again toots his horn and shouts: "You think you can just walk into a space? Get out of here."

The standoff finally only comes to an end when another driver offers the couple a different space.

Since the footage - filmed in a carpark in Flushing, Michigan - was posted on YouTube on Saturday it has been viewed more than 50,000 times, sparking outrage and fierce debate.

When it was posted to Reddit on Monday, one reader wrote: " Is it ever OK to 'camp out' in a parking space?

"Don't watch the end of this video, your anger levels will increase dramatically."

Another posted: "I would have outwaited those women until one of us dies of starvation."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.