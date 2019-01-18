Defiant meth mum back before court on raft of charges

ICE user Nikita Schulze snubbed a court order to give police her mobile phone PIN number to assist an investigation.

But for this mother of two children, her offending ways between January and October last year brought her back before the court on more than a dozen charges.

Schulze, 28, from Fernvale, kept her freedom after being ordered to complete 18 months of supervised probation.

Nikita Anne Schulze pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to charges that included two counts of drug driving (methylamphetamine) when on a probationary licence in July and October; possession of dangerous drugs - both methylamphetamine and marijuana; possession of drug utensils; failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis; receiving tainted property; possession of property suspected of being used in a drug offence; disobeying a lawful order (to give her mobile PIN code) at Fernvale on July 7; and receiving tainted property - a street sign.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said her drug offending shows Schulze was someone with substance abuse issues. He said she would benefit from supervised probation of between 15-18 months.

Mr Tsoi said Schulze refused a court order to provide her PIN for her mobile phone and for this offence a three-month jail term, suspended, would be appropriate and that her licence must be disqualified for the two drug driving offences - at Yamanto on July 15, and Churchill on October 2.

Drug utensils found in her possession include clip-seal bags, digital scales and weights, glass pipes, and straws.

No police facts were given in the open court about failing to provide a breath specimen, or how she came to have a street sign and where it was taken from.

Defence lawyer Jac Thong said Schulze had been addicted to the drug ice, "the genesis of all her offending".

Mr Thong said she had since undertaken a QICR program as part of her rehabilitative process.

At the time of her offending, she was going through a marriage break-up.

She was introduced to ice by a boyfriend and became addicted to the drug.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said he read the 11 pages of facts (not disclosed to the court) and her criminal history related to drug offences.

He said it was extremely serious offence to refuse a court order to supply phone details.

Schulze was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

She was convicted only of some of the lesser offences.