Defending champions motivated for more glory

Western Pride footballer Hayden Mchenery controls the ball during the recent state league match against Cairns. Carl Groenewald

FOOTBALL: Western Pride linchpin Hayden Mchenery has no fears about the fast-approaching state league finals.

With competition leaders Lions having top spot already secured, Pride's goal is locking up second with two regular season games remaining.

"If we hold onto second that's ideal,'' Mchenery said, preparing for tonight's latest home clash with Redlands United.

"But at the end of the day, whether we play Olympic or Moreton Bay, it doesn't really matter. We've still got the team to go through whoever we play.''

As one of Pride's most important players, Mchenery said the defending state league champions knew they had plenty to keep them focused.

"I think the boys are all pretty motivated so they have a bit of momentum running into the finals,'' Mchenery said.

"Last year, that's what we had coming in and I think that's why we were successful . . . keep the momentum flowing so when we come to the semi-finals, we can keep going on what we've been doing.''

That strategy continues tonight against the unpredictable 12th-placed Redlands.

"Regardless of the season they are having, they've still got some quality players that cause a bit of trouble and they change their personnel as well,'' Mchenery said.

"It's a big game really.''

Despite losing players to other clubs, injury or suspension, Pride's top side has managed to keep working hard to get the job done.

Mchenery, 21, said the influx of new young players had kept the defending state league champions motivated.

Coach Reg Davani was keeping a close eye on them at training this week in a bid to give them more senior team opportunities.

Among the youth players are Josh Wilson, Alex Parsons, Mitch Herrmann and latest debutant Wilfred Phillip.

With some key Pride players completing suspension due to yellow cards, the young guns are likely to be considered tonight and in next weekend's game against Brisbane City.

"We're definitely not struggling,'' Mchenery said.

"We're playing a few younger boys.

"There's a lot of competition for places at the moment, which is always good for you.''

Having played 21 matches this season after a late start, Mchenery was happy with his progress coming up to finals.

Mainly a defender who often triggers attacking bursts, Mchenery scored his second goal of the season in last week-end's 5-1 win over Brisbane Roar Youth.

It was an important goal with Pride trailing 1-0 and having lost regular goalkeeper Max Davison to a season-ending injury.

Mchenery said Pride's ability to fight back was a pleasing aspect of the team's development in the National Premier Leagues competition.

"Now if we do experience getting behind, we don't drop our heads. We just like to go harder,'' he said.

Mchenery said Davison's replacement - under-20 goalie Justin Weier - was more than capable, having fulfilled the role in the past. Weier has remained a key player in this year's senior squad.

"Justin has been reserve keeper for two, three years,'' Mchenery said.

"It's not like he's a stranger to the group.

"Justin is still probably one of the better keepers in the league.''

Game day

NPL: Tonight (7pm) - Western Pride v Redlands United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

NPL women: Today (5pm) - Western Pride v Lions at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

FQPL: Today (6pm) - Ipswich Knights v Wolves at Carmichael Park.

CL1: Today (6pm) - Western Spirit v Toowong at Kippen Park.

BWPL: Tonight (7pm) - Ipswich City v Pine Hills at James Drysale Reserve.