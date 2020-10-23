Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich Flyers netballer Emilie McInally.
Ipswich Flyers netballer Emilie McInally.
Netball

Defending champions Ipswich survive first finals test

David Lems
23rd Oct 2020 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER a character-testing clash to ignite their finals campaign, the Ipswich Flyers are back on track.

The defending premiers outlasted QUT 35-27 in last night's Queensland Premier League SEQ Cup elimination final.

The Flyers will face Downey Park in next week's netball final after Downey Park eliminated Carina 41-33.

Having lost their final qualifying match to local derby rivals Goodna, the Flyers needed to rise above another tough encounter to continue their late season progress.

They  did that against QUT.

"Very proud of the determination of the team,'' senior player Emilie McInally said.

"Our consistency and composure got us the win.

"We had already played QUT in grading and then again during fixtures and both other games had been tight. They are tough competitors.

"But finals should be hard fought wins. No one wants to lose a final.''

Flyers netballer Erin Ellis
Flyers netballer Erin Ellis

McInally said the intensity was high being a must-win encounter.

"I think across the board everyone really dug in,'' she said.

"Erin Ellis did a wonderful job against a much taller shooter and Gabby Kropp showed depth in playing centre for half the game.''

Gabby Kropp
Gabby Kropp

Having played in finals regularly over the past decade, McInally was keen to help the Flyers in their quest to win back-to-back grand finals.

"Finals are always a very exciting time of year,'' she said.

"I'm very lucky to be a part of a team that has consistently made finals year in and out.''

The Flyers were waiting for confirmation whether next week's final was being played on Thursday or Friday night.

The Flyers will have their usual Monday night match while working on their fitness.

More Stories

Show More
emilie mcinally ipswich flyers ipswich netball news netball queensland competitions queensland netball results queensland premier league
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Premium Content LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Politics IF successful, tenders will be sent out within the first 100 days.

        What would you ask the candidates?

        What would you ask the candidates?

        News The countdown is on to our election debates and we are inviting you to help grill...

        Knights walk finals tightrope adjusting to key losses

        Premium Content Knights walk finals tightrope adjusting to key losses

        Soccer Ipswich side still eyes Queensland Premier League playoffs as young guns step up to...

        All 139 people due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court

        Premium Content All 139 people due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the names of all people due to appear in...