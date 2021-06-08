Defender’s first goal in quality duel on Ipswich turf

Western Pride defender Mark Ingerson toils hard in the recent Football Queensland Premier League 1 clash with competition leaders Brisbane City at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Kerryn Hyett

Western Pride defender Mark Ingerson toils hard in the recent Football Queensland Premier League 1 clash with competition leaders Brisbane City at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Kerryn Hyett

AS a teacher and hobby gamer, Mark Ingerson knows the value of giving your all to the end.

He did, like his Western Pride teammates, in the latest Football Queensland Premier League 1 match.

Although disappointed with the 3-2 loss to Rochedale Rovers, Ingerson shared in a team performance that proved Western Pride were among the leading sides this season.

After beating the Ipswich Knights in the local derby and holding competition leaders Brisbane to 2-1, Pride were ready for a quality clash against Rochedale.

"We knew we were going to be up for a battle but I feel like we had enough chances to put this game away in the first half so we're all pretty demoralised at the moment,'' Ingerson said.

Ingerson scored his first goal for his new club in what was a true blue top four duel on Ipswich turf.

"That was a good one. It felt pretty good,'' he said.

"I thought the boys done pretty well.''

He joked his previous goals were only in the back of his own net "so I was a bit surprised (to score).''

But after the powerful defender put Pride 1-0 up in the first half, Rochedale equalised twice in the second half before producing the match winner at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Pride were still hammering Rochedale's goal until the final whistle with goalkeeper Gianni Zanaboni even racing into the opposing goal mouth to try and head in a late goal.

Zanaboni, a striker helping out as a fill-in keeper, got his head to a corner, just missing what would have produced a 3-3 result.

"We've not giving up so I guess that's a positive,'' Ingerson said.

"We're not throwing any games away but we have to start winning a few more I think.''

Western Pride defender Mark Ingerson scored his first goal for the Ipswich club in a quality battle with Rochedale Rovers. Picture: David Lems

Ingerson, 28, played at Coomera for eight years in the Gold Coast Premier League. He captained his previous side for the past four years.

After making a few finals, he ventured to Pride seeking a change.

"I wanted to come back into the Brisbane league and see whether I could cut it in this sort of division,'' he said.

Having successfully anchored Pride's defence in five wins this season, he has adapted well.

"I'm loving it,'' said the Boronia Heights State School teacher, who has always been a left back or centre back.

"It's a bit more training (at Pride) than I'm used to but the body seems to be holding up all right.''

Ingerson grew up in Beenleigh where he played his junior football.

Having lived at Jimboomba and travelled regularly to Coomera to play in recent years, he is used to clocking up plenty of kilometres to train and play.

He puts the podcasts on "to get him through.''

Away from football, he enjoys being "a big gamer'' playing Zone and Call of Duty.

But on the football field, he is thriving on the higher level competition, highlighted by Saturday night's entertaining encounter.

"It's a good competition,'' he said of the FQPL.

"We're fighting for it. We're going to keep going to the end I guess and see what we can do.''

Pride were in fourth spot before Saturday night's game.

Returning from injury, agile striker Abraham Wani scored Pride's second goal from a corner.

But the lead was short-lived.

As the temperature dropped below 10 degrees, second-placed Rochedale rose to the occasion in what was a polished performance.

"We've just got to work on finishing our chances,'' Ingerson said.

"I think we would be even higher (on the FQPL1 table) but we've got a few catch-up games coming up and hopefully we can make the most of those and climb up that ladder.''

Top three target: Pride aiming high

Western Pride defender Mark Ingerson faces Ipswich Knights striker Lucky Joe in the recent Football Queensland Premier League 1 local derby at Bundamba. Picture: Christina Moran

The only current Pride player Ingerson had lined up with before was striker Will Asante.

"But everyone's made me feel welcome,'' he said.

He is building a strong defensive formation with Rhys Webster and Kelton Scriggins.

"He's quick,'' Ingerson said of consistent performer Scriggins.

"He likes to try and outpace me but I've got him easy.''

Ingerson senses Pride are capable of more.

"We've got a good structure,'' he said. "We've got something to build from at the moment so we've just got to keep working on it.''

As for his personal goals, Ingerson was content to see where this season takes him.

"I'm just enjoying it at the moment and see what happens towards the end of the year,'' he said.

Western Pride has a bye next weekend before tackling Sunshine Coast at home on June 26.

FQPL1: Rochedale 3 def Western Pride 2 (Mark Ingerson, Abraham Wani) at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.