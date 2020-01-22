Defences hold strong

KEY MAN: Ipswich Musketeer Anava Fesolai had his eye on the ball against the Redcliffe Padres. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

BASEBALL: The Ipswich Musketeers kept their run of form going on Sunday with another resolute defensive effort handing them a narrow 4-3 triumph over the Redcliffe Padres away from home.

The visitors were not behind at any stage.

Pitcher Dean Jones was among the Tivoli club’s standouts yet again.

He maintained a clean sheet up until the eighth inning when the Padres staged a defiant fightback.

With his team leading 4-0, Jones began to feel the pinch under fatigue.

The Padres capitalised, with three batters rounding home plate to get on the board and move within one run of forcing an unlikely draw.

To stem the flow Ipswich turned to reliever Logan Grigsby, who closed out the game with authority.

Anava Fesolai was seeing them well. His hitting proved crucial.

American short stop Laine Huffman was a rock. He cut off anything within reach to spearhead what was another fine Musketeers’ performance with the mitt.

Ipswich moves into clashes with bottom-of-the-table Nerangba on Friday and Saturday night at home.

Having won 12 of their last 14, they will strive to continue in the same vein.

“We should beat them in both games,” club president Jon Campbell said.

“Without being disrespectful we should win. We’ll be disappointed if we don't take two wins. They just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing.”

Campbell said the side sat outside contention for the finals but more success in coming weeks should see them cap a remarkable mid-season turnaround with a playoff appearance.

“We’re within four wins of fourth spot,” he said.

“If we keep winning we’ll catch somebody.”

Winning is set to become a more difficult proposition, however, with effective import Logan Grigsby set to head home in February. The Musketeers will sorely miss his qualities but have a ready replacement in Billy Cruice.

Meanwhile, Ipswich’s Andrew Campbell begins his comeback from injury this weekend as the Brisbane Bandits travel to Auckland in Australian Baseball League action