Defence warn of increased RAAF air traffic over Ipswich

IPSWICH residents are warned air traffic from the Amberley RAAF Base will increase for the next few weeks.

Royal Australian Air Force fast jets which are based at RAAF Base Amberley, as well as Australian Army helicopters, like the MRH90 Taipan, will be increasing activity as part of support for Queensland Police during the Commonwealth Games.

Air traffic is expected to be increased until April 17.

ADF Games support commander Major General Paul McLachlan said in the lead up to, and during the Games, Ipswich residents should not be surprised to see Army helicopters flying at RAAF Base Amberley. .

"Army helicopters will be flying around the Gold Coast during the day and night and will start familiarisation training before the Games commence," Major General McLachlan said.

"In the lead up to and during the Games, Air Force fast jets will also be conducting flying outside their normal hours of operation including night and weekend flying.

"This flying helps minimise the impact to the public should Defence be called upon to support the Queensland Police response to an incident during the Games."

Defence support to the Queensland Police Service is an important component of the Australian Government's overall security arrangements for the Commonwealth Games.

Defence is working closely with the Queensland Police Service and local governments to minimise any impact of these flying operations on communities.

RAAF Base Amberley will also continue to conduct ongoing aircraft flying operations during the day and night as part of routine training, exercises and tasks.

Contact the Department of Defence on 1300 333 362 with concerns regarding aircraft noise.