Defence retirees up for battle over super

Jim Nicholls is one of thousands of retired defence force personnel challenging the government over the DFRDB scheme.

OPINION: GIVEN the recent findings of the Commonwealth Ombudsman's investigation into the Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefit Scheme, it should be no surprise to hear thousands of affected former defence personnel are not willing to drop this matter.

The Queensland Times has been following the plight of affected former defence members for some time now, upon the urging of people including Laidley former RAAF member Jim Nicholls and others in our patch.

Veterans vow fight after disappointing result in Ombudsman's investigation

Michael Manthorpe – Commonwealth Ombudsman.

The wash-up of the Ombudsman's investigation in December backed up what people like Jim had been telling us about the DFRDB, namely that retiring members at the time were told that they would not be paying back their commutation permanently (see today's page 3 report).

But while acknowledging Defence gave out incorrect information years ago, the Ombudsman fell back on a legal definition for the term, 'commutation', rather than honouring what was discussed at the time. In doing so, he recommended an apology for the aggrieved retired service personnel rather than any sort of compensation or adjustment to their fortnightly payments.

An apology won't cut it for these retirees.