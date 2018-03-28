Defence response 'at risk' if flood cuts RAAF base access

RESPONDING: Soldiers from Plant Troop, 21 Construction Squadron, based at RAAF Base Amberley, help with the flood clean-up in the Ipswich area after the January, 2011 natural disaster.

DEFENCE personnel could be cut off from RAAF Base Amberley during times of major flooding, potentially delaying humanitarian and emergency responses.

Floodwaters cutting the Cunningham Highway during a major event proves the need for an upgrade to the road, Ipswich City Council infrastructure Councillor Cheryl Bromage declared.

Her comments come as Infrastructure Australia's Priority Project list again ranks the urgency of the highway upgrade behind other southeast Queensland and interstate projects.

Infrastructure Australia, an independent statutory body providing advice to governments about nationally significant infrastructure, listed the Yamanto Interchange to Ebenezer Creek section of the Cunningham Highway as a priority initiative and lower than it was on last year's list.

It recommended the upgrade be completed in five years to improve national connectivity.

Despite RAAF Base Amberley's place as the largest airforce site in the southern hemisphere, it is at risk of being cut off by flooding during a major event.

"Because of the bridge and the potential for it to flood it limits the ability for air crew to get on the base to undertake humanitarian efforts," Cr Bromage said.

She said the back access gate of the base also went underwater, preventing personnel from accessing C-17 aircraft and undertaking food and water drops.

Cr Bromage said the restricted access had the potential to become an international problem if the Defence Force could not access equipment and provide relief for countries like Fiji in the event of a cyclone.

She said the council and State Government needed help from the Federal Government to fund an upgrade to the highway.

"It is significant on a number of issues not only for the base but you've got Willowbank there with major events like CMC rocks, V8 Supercars and Winternationals," she said.

"The council can't fund significant infrastructure works on its own."

Cr Bromage met with Infrastructure Australia in 2017 to discuss the region's key projects.

This month she and Mayor Andrew Antoniolli met with Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey to push projects such as the Norman St bridge "and the importance of having a three-way partnership".

"He gave us a fair hearing," she said.

THE NATION'S PRIORITIES

- M80 Ring Road upgrade, Victoria

- M4 Motorway upgrade, NSW

- WestConnex, NSW

- Brisbane Metro, QLD

- Sydney Metro: City and Southwest, NSW

- Western Sydney Airport, NSW