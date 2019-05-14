Menu
Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli and his wife Karina arrive at the Magistrates Court in Ipswich, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. In May last year Mr Antoniolli was charged with several counts of fraud for allegedly using council money to purchase auction items from charitable organisations. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Defence puts Antoniolli's wife on stand to answer questions

Hayden Johnson
14th May 2019 2:13 PM
KARINA Antoniolli has taken the witness stand to promote her husband's standing in the community and declare she never received pamper packs purchased by him using council cash.

Mrs Antoniolli made a brief appearance in the box after being called by defence lawyer Peter Callaghan to provide a character witness in the case for the defence.

The court heard the pair started dating in 1992 and Mrs Antoniolli was with the accused throughout his political career.

"He's held in high esteem by many members of the community," she told the court.

"He spent his 40th birthday shovelling mud out of other people's houses during the 2011 floods."

Mrs Antoniolli was questioned by Mr Callaghan about the charges relating to a yellow ladies bike, purchased at a charity auction and stored in her garage.

She confirmed she knew about the bike but said it was never ridden.

Mr Callaghan also talked about Antoniolli's purchase of two pamper packs at charity auctions.

Mrs Antoniolli told the court neither she nor her daughters received the items.

The Antoniollis hugged each other in the courtroom after the trial was adjourned.

Mrs Antoniolli was one of six character witnesses called by the defence.

Pastors Fred Muys and Carl Mutzelburg were among the witnesses.

