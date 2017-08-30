REVEALED: Defence unveils $78 million Ipswich project

A $78 million housing project is about to kick off in Ipswich.

Defence Housing Australia this week launched its new Torhaven development at Deebing Heights.

The development includes 294 lots over 27 ha of land and is Defence Housing's first master planned community in the area.

NEW HOMES: DHA chairman Sandy McDonald speaking to guests at the official launch of a new residential, master planned community in Deebing Heights.

Of those, 100 will be set aside for Defence Force personnel and their families supporting the Air Force and Army at Ipswich's Amberley base.

The first allocation of 43 Defence homes is due to be delivered in September 2018.

Yesterday, award-winning developer Defence Housing Australia carried out the ceremonial 'turning of the sod' alongside one of Ipswich's oldest families, the Rawlings.

Andy Rawlings met with DHA's Chairman, the Hon J.A.L Sandy Macdonald, Managing Director Ms Jan Mason and Wing Commander Karen Breaden, for the ceremonial event.

The launch unveils DHA's Torhaven development to the Ipswich community and marks the inaugural excavation works on the site.

"As DHA's first major masterplanned community in the Ipswich region, we are indeed excited to mark the beginning of Torhaven," Mr Macdonald said.

"Our vision for Torhaven is to create a sustainable and safe parkland community that's characterised by high quality homes, tree-lined streets and shared community spaces."

About $2 million will be spent on parks and open space which will cover about 20 % of the site.

Torhaven is a name derived from Tor, a high rocky hill, and haven, a place offering favourable opportunities or conditions.

This directly references the site's natural features and honours the use of the site by the local Rawlings family for more than 40 years.

DHA acquired the site on 19 May 2015 from Mr Andrew 'Andy' Rawlings and his wife, Sandra, who are members of the same Ipswich family that founded Rawlings Shoes and Menswear in 1898.

The Rawlings' store still exists in its original location at 137 Brisbane Street in the CBD.

"To begin this project alongside a family who has called Ipswich home for some 115 years is an honour and is in the true spirit of the community feel we hope Torhaven personifies," Mr Macdonald said.

Full scale construction will start September or October with the sales launch of the first 62 retail lots scheduled to start from November 2017.