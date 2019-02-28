Defence Force retirees keep up offensive

NOT ADVISED: Retired RAAF member Jim Nicholls is among thousands of former service personnel who claim they are being ripped off.

THE ADVOCATE for thousands of Australian Defence Force retirees campaigning for a correction in their pensions has vowed to keep up the fight with the Federal Minister, despite the rejection of a petition.

Former ADF personnel who accepted a lump sum payment at the point of retirement claim they were not told at the time that they would be made to pay back the money through a deduction in fortnightly pension for the rest of their lives.

As a result, retirees like Ken Stone now cop an annual reduction in pension of about $8000 a year.

Mr Stone, who heads the Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefit campaign, said his conservative estimate was that he had paid back his $20,000 commutation several times over.

"When I first retired, I accepted the lump sum payment in exchange for a small deduction in my pension,” Mr Stone said.

"At that time, it worked out to $2640 a year. That amount is indexed so now it works out to $8050 a year.

"I have worked out that I have paid back more than $100,000 on top of the $20,000 that was originally given to me as a lump sum.”

Federal Minister for Defence Personnel Darren Chester has asserted that former ADF personnel has misunderstood the intentions of the scheme, and in fact the retirees agreed to a permanent reduction.

Retirees claim they were told that the reduction would only continue until they reached a nominal life expectancy.

Despite having their recent petition to federal parliament rebutted, former ADF personnel are not taking the next step. Mr Stone is inviting thousands of retirees to sign a statutory declaration reflecting their understanding of what they had signed up to at the point of retirement.

Laidley resident Jim Nicholls, one of the 55,000 veterans, said Mr Chester responded to the petition on February 18 with a hollow document that, not only did not address their queries, but answered a lot of questions that weren't even asked.

"At the end of the day, it still boils down to the fact we were never advised that if we opted for a lump sum advance of our retirement pay, we would be paying it back until the day we died,” Mr Nicholls said.

"At the time, we all understood it was on the condition that when we reached our nominal life expectancy point, it would have been repaid and our pensions would all return to normal.”

Mr Nicholls said appeals to federal government ministers, state government members, the opposition, the shadow minister, the DFRDB Authority, and numerous others had either been ignored completely or batted straight back with some meaningless reply.

"While we've all now reached the age of being referred to as elderly, the government continues to purloin money from the thousands of us who served this country faithfully for at least 20 years. How much longer can the government keep digging in its heels, while knowing full well that we are right?” he said.

"Of course, if they can hold out for much longer, we'll all have died of old age: problem solved.”