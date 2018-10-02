Defence Force deal secures 950 extra child care spaces

A NEW Defence Force child care deal will provide spaces for 950 children from January.

The Defence Community Organisation has appointed provider One Tree Community Services for its childcare and after school hours centres throughout Australia, including at Fernvale and Collingwood Park.

The deal will double the company's services across Australia.

One Tree executive manager of children's services Coral Callan said One Tree Community Services was a well-established not-for-profit organisation with more than 45 years' experience planning, delivering and managing day care services and before and after school care.

"One Tree has strong values which align with the current provider Mission Australia Early Learning and we are humbled by this opportunity to continue to build on their valuable work undertaken with Defence communities which has developed over the past six years," Ms Callan said.

"One Tree is looking forward to leading a smooth transition for families and staff, keeping our focus firmly on the delivery of high quality early learning and development services for children."

More than 1,500 babies and young children, many in remote regions, are already cared for under One Tree Community Services and the organisation has previously collaborated with other government bodies and large corporate companies to provide quality child care and community services.