Defence classes to pack a punch

PROTECT YOURSELF: Adell Rose-Leigh Fox is starting up Krav Maga lessons for kids at the Ipswich Health and Performance Centre. Rob Williams

AFTER an intruder entered her home twice in 2014, Adell Rose-Leigh Fox felt violated and powerless.

She was so shaken that her employer sent her to complete a self-defence course to rebuild her confidence.

It was there she was introduced to Krav Maga, a type of fighting which was developed for the Israel Defence Forces.

Since then Miss Rose-Leigh Fox has trained to become a International Krav Maga Federation (IKMF) instructor.

This Saturday, Miss Rose-Leigh Fox will launch her kids' Krav Maga workshops at the Ipswich Health and Performance Centre in Raceview.

"I thought it was something I have to share, to empower others, and what better way than to share that with kids," she said.

"I want them to be able to have the tools, the knowledge and the situational awareness to be able to see things before they happen and recognise when a situation isn't right.

"The great thing about Krav Maga is it's reality based and anyone can use it - it works for your body - and that's why it is so effective for kids."

The first lesson will be an introduction class, with specialist workshops in anti-bullying and low light threats to be held for the next 10 weeks.

Sessions will be held from 9-10am for kids aged 5-6, 10-11am for kids aged 7-10 and 11am-noon for kids aged 11-16.

To register phone Adell on 0410 254 430.

The Ipswich Health and Performance Centre is located at 8/53 Briggs Rd, Raceview.