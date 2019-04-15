Menu
Queensland Trade and Investment Commissioner in Europe Linda Apelt, Rheinmetall's Armin Papperger and Ben Hudson with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Berlin.
Defence boss to tour city's state-of-the-art military centre

15th Apr 2019 12:59 AM
THE chief executive of Rheinmetall Defence will visit Ipswich in April to inspect the company's $170 million centre of excellence.

The Queensland Times can reveal Armin Papperger's tour was arranged during a meeting with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Berlin last week.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed Mr Papperger, the Rheinmetall Defence CEO, would come to Ipswich in August to inspect construction work on the company's military vehicle centre of excellence.

The Premier met Mr Papperger and Ben Hudson, global head of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicles Division, in Berlin as part of her trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the United Kingdom.

More than 200 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles will be built at the military vehicle centre of excellence at Redbank as part of the Australian Army's $5 billion Land 400 Phase 2 project.

The centre, which is now a steel shell, will include a weapons firing range, rooftop laser testing facility and an off-road vehicle testing track.

The State Government and Rheinmetall are working together to secure the Commonwealth contract to build Phase 3 of Land 400 program.

Phase 3 of Land 400 involves building 400 Infantry Fighting Vehicles and would secure highly-skilled jobs in the Ipswich region for Rheinmetall and its suppliers well into the 2030s.

