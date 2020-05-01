Menu
One Nation is once again endorsing Sharon Bell to re-contest the seat of Bundamba.
Defeated Bundamba candidate to return for October election

1st May 2020 12:03 PM
SHARON Bell has once again been endorsed as One Nation's Bundamba candidate ahead of the October state election.

Mrs Bell plans to re-contest the seat after she lost to Labor's Lance McCallum in the recent by-election, with a two-party preferred result of 40.2 per cent. 

"The strong support One Nation and I received at the by-election came down to our opposition to Labor's Super Dump and incinerators, and the fact that I was the only local candidate in the lineup," Mrs Bell said.

Mrs Bell promises to vote against plans for a Super Dump if elected.
She said she guaranteed voters that the party still planned to vote against Ipswich being turned into 'Tipswich'.

"The only way to permanently overcome Labor's threat to approve a super dump and incinerators is to legislate against any further applications or approvals throughout Ipswich and I will make that a priority if elected."

She will begin campaigning ahead of the October 31 election day once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

