Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harley Bennell will undergo a medical at the Demons. Pic: Getty Images
Harley Bennell will undergo a medical at the Demons. Pic: Getty Images
AFL

Dees to put Bennell through paces

by Sam Edmund
29th Oct 2019 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Melbourne has joined the race for Harley Bennell.

The Demons will put Bennell through a medical test tonight as the latest club to consider resurrecting the career of the injury-stricken midfielder.

Bennell is in Melbourne this week as he explores options of an AFL lifeline. The Demons are among as many as six clubs understood to be interested in recruiting the 27-year-old.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

Harley Bennell wants to continue his AFL career. Pic: Getty Images
Harley Bennell wants to continue his AFL career. Pic: Getty Images

 

Sydney touched base months ago, calling Bennell's former teammates for character references before arranging a meeting between Bennell and Swans co-captain Josh Kennedy.

Geelong has also confirmed it recently held talks with Bennell to gauge his desire to play on.

Bennell has played only two games in the past four years due to a never-ending run of calf problems, but he has refused to surrender his football career.

A consultation with Geelong-based "calf guru" Peter Stanton after being delisted by Fremantle led to Bennell undergoing two rounds of surgery in the belief a muscle had been pressing on a nerve.

He had an operation on his right calf in Brisbane in July and returned to have a similar operation on his left calf in September.

 

Bennell Pic: Getty Images
Bennell Pic: Getty Images

 

It now appears a formality that Bennell will at least get the chance to add to his 83-game career at a third AFL club.

Clubs could add Bennell via the rookie draft or look to recruit him in the new pre-season supplementary list if he can prove himself during pre-season training.

Bennell is expected to resume running shortly.

More Stories

Show More
afl fremantle dockers gold coast suns harley bennell melbourne demons
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Locals: 'Library relocation limits community ties'

    premium_icon Locals: 'Library relocation limits community ties'

    Politics Karalee's mobile library service will wrap up with the opening of the new high-tech pod.

    • 29th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
    Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

    premium_icon Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

    News Police work to determine the motive behind the attack.

    IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    How you can win a $10,000 shade sail for your school

    premium_icon How you can win a $10,000 shade sail for your school

    News Primary schools and early childcare centres are encouraged to apply