FIGHTER: Elder Wade Thompson at the Deebing Creek Mission development. Rob Williams
Environment

Deebing developer's pledge to work with traditional owners

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Jun 2019 4:05 PM
ALL remains quiet at Deebing Creek more than 150 days after the ugly eviction of protesters from the site earmarked for development.

A handful of Indigenous elders remains at the site, braving chilly nights and windy mornings.

The peaceful scenes are in stark contrast to the violent and damaging protest following the eviction of campers in March.

A petition, signed by 7068 people, was lodged with the State Government and called for an end to any development.

"Further inquiries should be directed to the council - as the entity responsible for managing development assessment - or the landowner, Frasers Property," State Development Minister Cameron Dick responded.

Since the protest, Frasers Property has remained tight-lipped about the timing of plans to build 925 homes at its 115ha site.

According to a company spokesman, Frasers will continue working with elders.

"A Cultural Heritage Management Plan (CHMP) has been agreed to with the traditional owners," he said.

"We look forward to commencing work in collaboration with the Yuggera Ugarapul People as outlined in the CHMP.

"There are no current proceedings in the Land Court."

The company has previously said it was open to all negotiations, including a potential buy-back by the State Government.

The state has repeatedly refused the offer.

Indigenous elder Wade Thompson said the site remained an important part of Indigenous peoples' history and folklore.

"It's been a real part of our community, this area," he said.

Mr Thompson said a survey conducted several years ago found disturbed ground, understood to be the result of burials, right across the Deebing Creek site.

