Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deebing Creek protest is expected to kick off again today.
Deebing Creek protest is expected to kick off again today. Cordell Richardson
Breaking

Deebing Creek protesters' plan to avoid police

Hayden Johnson
by
7th Mar 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTESTERS have devised a plan to evade a police blockade and retake their sacred Deebing Creek mission site.

Officers have blocked the road entrance to the mission and will forcibly remove anybody on the site, it is understood.

A message sent to Yuggera Ugarapul Tribal Elders suggests protesters trek through kilometres of bushland and sneak around a police blockade.

They plan to get dropped on the Centenary Highway and walk through bush into the camp.

Protesters are settling in with Elders requesting marquees, water, ice, placards and posters to be brought to the site for another day of demonstration.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

An immediate call to action was sent to Yuggera Ugarapul people at the height of Wednesday's protests, asking for "people prepared to be arrested" to attend the site.

Private security guards, police and CFMEU officials clashed after Frasers Property requested protesters be removed from the site yesterday.

Back up was called when opposition to the eviction ramped up in the early afternoon.

Legal argy bargy between the Yuggera Ugarapul people and the developers Frasers Property late last month and a petition calling for an inquiry into the sale of the Deebing Creek mission were the tinderbox the volatile situation needed to spark.

This morning elders said "the fight continues", setting the scene for another day of tension at Deebing Creek.

More Stories

Show More
deebing creek deebing creek mission frasers property protest queensland police yuggera ugarapul
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Busker battles tough times to showcase musical gift

    premium_icon Busker battles tough times to showcase musical gift

    Music His mum was inundated with messages and offers of support after a video on Facebook of her son Tom busking took off.

    Farmers warn the sun is setting on Australian dairy

    Farmers warn the sun is setting on Australian dairy

    News Austraalian milk could soon be a thing of the past

    COSTCO: Delays, delays and more delays dog supermarket giant

    premium_icon COSTCO: Delays, delays and more delays dog supermarket giant

    Business American retail giant declines to comment on opening date

    Source of fatal house fire continues to elude detectives

    premium_icon Source of fatal house fire continues to elude detectives

    News Police yet to rule out accident after man dies in hospital