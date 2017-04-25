Dedication to Anzac Day is not fading with time

SINCE starting at the QT 10 years ago I've made it a bit of a mission to try to cover a different Anzac ceremony every year.

The reason being that you never really know who you are going to run into and what sort of story you will get out of it, especially when you come into an area with some fresh eyes.

Ipswich, Goodna, Redbank, Bundamba, Rosewood, and Harrisville have been ticked off the list over the last decade and this year I thought I would have a look at Marburg; a town I've spent a fair bit of time in for other stories over the years but never gone to for an Anzac Day service. Marburg may only be a small place, but every man and his dog lines that main street for the parade.

It truly was an impressive turnout; so much so that even Bevan Dance, a veteran firefighter who has been going to the Marburg service his entire life, said it was the biggest turnout he'd ever seen.

Marburg's popularity I think is indicative of the way younger generations have responded to Anzac Day across Ipswich; not to glorify war, but to truly honour those people who paid for our freedoms with their lives, with terrible injuries or mental scars.