'People have no idea what goes into preparing for the Cup'

RACE ON: Ipswich Turf Club staff member Chris Wallace hard at work before this weekend's Ipswich Cup.

WHEN Chris Wallace was still at school he never dreamed it would be his job to make sure the city's biggest social event went ahead without a hitch.

For 15 years, Mr Wallace has been one of the Ipswich Turf Club army working hard behind the scenes every June.

He's arranged book makers, helped set up new bars and function areas, and been a general all-round handy man.

If there's a job to be done, Mr Wallace has no hesitation springing to action.

It takes three weeks of solid effort from him, and his team, to set up for the Ipswich Cup.

"People have no idea what goes into preparing for the Ipswich Cup," Mr Wallace said.

"The rain did make it difficult to get the food trucks, bars, cold rooms and furniture in but we made it work.

"A successful day is one where there are no incidents and everyone has a good time, safely.

"The day after is when I start to relax. Right now, I'm just tired and flat out."

On the big day, there will be 24 bookmakers trackside.

Among many other jobs, Mr Wallace will be responsible for making sure each of the bookies knows exactly where they need to be.